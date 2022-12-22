The Tyler District Maintenance Crews have begun pre-treatment of Tier 1 roadways.
According to Jeff Williford, crews started to pretreat the Tier 1 roadways, overpasses and bridges Thursday afternoon.
"This is being done out of an abundance of caution with our focus on making sure we do what we can to keep motorists safe," Williford said. "Please allow crews room to work when you see them on the road."
The Tier 1 roadways being pre-treated include: I-20, US 271, US 69, SH 110. They are also treating the bridges over Lake Palestine on SH 155.
