Laurie Brantley of Palestine is seriously fed up with robocalls. Like millions of other Americans, Brantley, 67, has stopped answering her landline or cell phone unless she recognizes the number.
East Texas residents, especially senior citizens, say they notice a significant increase in robocalls. Here and around the country, however, robocalls are driving people of all ages crazy. Nationwide this year, nearly 50 billion robocalls have been made – a staggering 5 billion a month, reports YouMail.
Fraudulent robocalls now make up nearly half of all cell phone calls, compared to 3.7 percent just two years ago, reports First Orion, a communications company based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Brantley put her phone number on an FCC Do Not Call registry, but that didn't stop the harassment.
Delivering a persuasive message in a human voice, many robocalls aim to trick people into divulging personal information, such as birth dates and Social Security numbers, to access bank and credit card accounts. So far, Brantley hasn't fallen victim to these schemes.
Other scams ask people to purchase a gift card, or request money, usually after promising something in return – a job or sales contract, a vacation, or a healthcare package. Insurance-related robocalls appear to be especially prevalent in East Texas.
No one knows how many of these tens of billions of calls are successful scams. Even if one in 100,000 were successful, however, it would represent a serious economic problem, aside from the sheer nuisance factor.
Last year, the Federal Trade Commission reported 350,000 successful robocall scams, with a median of $375 lost per person.
If you're thinking that there ought to be a law, you'll be happy to know there may soon be one.
Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives, which can't seem to agree on anything these days, passed, 417-3, a bill that would slam the receiver on automated robocalls.
The bill, called TRACED, or Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, has a good chance of reaching the president's desk. The U.S. Senate approved another version of TRACED in May.
The TRACED Act would, among other things, increase penalties for illegal robocalls, require phone companies to authenticate calls, and give regulators like the FCC and the Federal Trade Commission more time and authority to go after scammers.
Most autodialed voice calls are illegal, with businesses usually required to have a user’s written consent to issue such calls. Emergency and informational calls or texts, however, such as school notifications, prerecorded campaign messages, or weather alerts, are legal without callers' consent.
Now, even savvy telephone users can't escape fraudulent calls. James Parker of Tennessee Colony retired from General Telephone & Electronics Corporation, once the largest independent U.S. phone company.
When Parker began receiving 5-6 robocalls a day at home, he disconnected the land line. Now he receives just as many on his cell.
“I'm like most people, hoping the government will somehow make them illegal and have the phone companies develop procedures to stop them,” Parker stated in an email.
An instructor of AARP’s driver safety course at Palestine Senior Activity Center, Parker tells cell phone users not to answer them while driving.
Detective James Heavner of the Palestine Police Department encourages locals to remain vigilant when receiving unsolicited messages.
The PPD receives about one case per week involving a phone scam, but local police can do little about most cases, which arise from foreign countries. With no overseas jurisdiction, Heavner said there’s little he can do.
Heavner, who specializes in computer forensics, said most victims are elderly. “Many local people have fallen victim to scams that convince them to send money,” he said. Heavner encourages locals who receive robocalls to report the problem to the police and not give out a private credit card number.
