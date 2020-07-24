After opening Rock Bottom Ranch in November, leaders expected to have more than three residents enrolled in the program, but that’s not discouraging them from continuing their mission of seeking and helping women who are struggling to overcome addiction.
COVID-19 has taken a bite out of many nonprofits in Anderson County, squashing plans for public events and fundraisers and drastically reducing the number of volunteers, as many belong to high-risk age groups.
RBR offers free housing, meals, and Christian outreach to women with a history of addiction. Though the facility can accommodate up to 12 women, COVID-19 precautions have limited growth lately, but staff members are undeterred.
"Prior to the outbreak, we were blessed to have a new resident (Jessica) join us," said Tesne Davis, an RBR founder and spiritual leader. "She and Sarah have been learning to live as 'sisters in Christ'."
Director Kelly Tinley told the Herald-Press they receive roughly 25 applications each month, but acceptance depends on a face-to-face interview, which can’t happen while state prisons are closed to the public.
“COVID has changed everything drastically,” she said. “Not being there in person really puts a wrench in things.”
Other circumstances limited RBR’s growth. Classes shut down in the spring when volunteers who taught them opted to stay home to protect their health.
Fundraising, which formerly involved dinners and other public events, also stalled due to health precautions that prevent large gatherings. One thing that doesn’t change, however, is the continued need to fund operating costs. RBR is looking to host a garage sale fundraiser in October.
“I am very grateful we did not have a full house,” Tinley said, noting the recent financial strain, but affirms staff are working diligently to recruit more residents.
Many volunteers returned to teach classes and prepare lunches for residents and staff after June 15.
RBR staff continuously screen candidates to determine whether they fit the program’s rigid requirements and lifestyle, based on Christianity and biblical teachings. The residents’ rigid schedule begins with devotionals and prayer time at 7 a.m. and is filled with classes, therapy meetings, chores, meal times, worship, study, and journal writing.
“A woman’s choice to participate is her own, and only women who are comfortable with the program’s spiritual beliefs will be successful,” Tinley said.
Tinley said the program can’t accommodate women who are pregnant or have children. Others who have needs for psychiatric medications also don’t qualify because RBR does not employ medical staff.
Despite the strict requirements, women in prisons statewide are seeking help for recovery at RBR. Tinley said the staff are actively working on accepting more residents, but the application process, which involves lots of letter writing, can take up to a year.
Two local jails, in Anderson and Henderson counties, recently allowed RBR staff to interview applicants in person. However, the legal system can still hold up the process, requiring inmates to serve more time or satisfy parole requirements.
“So far, we’ve been so blessed,” Tinley said. “The Lord has really, really provided for us.”
For more information about RBR, call 903-727-2550, visit their Facebook Page, or their website at www.rockbottomranch.org.
