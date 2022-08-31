Rock Bottom Ranch invites the public to a ribbon cutting and tea party to celebrate completion of three outdoor spaces at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. The completed projects represent Phase I of a three-step project to develop an Aftercare/Resource Center for RBR graduates’ needs as they transition to independent living.
Phase I involved removal of two unsightly buildings and the creation of outdoor spaces where residents can meet with family members or enjoy the ranch’s grounds in comfort. Indoor areas are currently limited to RBR’s residents, leaders and volunteers.
Members of Restore Texas Ministries of Huntsville built the deck’s foundations while volunteer Chris Landis and others from Lakeside Baptist Church in Slocum are finishing the stairs and rails. The new paved garden area and walkway were created by a group of gardeners who dedicate their time and skills to beautifying the property.
RBR Director Kelly Tinley said the ribbon cutting will allow members of the community to see the organization’s progress and allow them to support its mission through donations or volunteer hours.
“We have such a closed campus because of the nature of our work,” Tinley said. “This is the perfect opportunity for people to come out and see what we’re doing.”
Residents are required to follow the ranch’s biblical curriculum and with limited external contact as they complete the one-year program. Summer courses include Healing Broken Relationships, Walk to Wholeness, Breaking Free, Garden Club, Life Skills and Drama. Fall courses will begin after the Sept. 9 tea party.
The new Aftercare/Resource center will offer supplies and educational opportunities to support women as they learn new skills and phase out of the program. It will serve as a storage and distribution building for donated items and a computer lab for residents working on GED skills or college credits.
Tinley said residents currently share just one laptop computer, although most need access to a computer while studying for the GED exam.
The Phase I improvements were funded by a grant from the Moody Foundation but more donations are needed to complete the new building. Phase II will involve dirt work and construction of the new resource center, while finishing and furnishing the space will occur during Phase III.
RBR welcomed its first three residents in 2019 at its roughly one-acre property on Highway 287 and now houses seven women. Many of the residents were recently released from jail or prison and recovering from addiction.
The nonprofit organization expects to serve up to 10 more women currently in Texas prisons, once the program has space and depending on their release dates.
For information about Rock Bottom Ranch visit www.rockbottomranch.org.
