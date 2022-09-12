Rock Bottom Ranch celebrates new chapter

Rock Bottom Ranch welcomed a new era Friday at a ribbon cutting commemorating new outdoor spaces and the upcoming construction of new facilities. Dozens of guests, volunteers and family members attended the ceremony to support RBR’s continuing growth.
A new paved garden area and outdoor deck offer spaces for study, relaxation and meetings, while plans for opening an art therapy room and a separate education and resource building are now underway.
Opened in 2019, RBR is a Bible-centered recovery program for women who struggle to overcome drug or alcohol addiction. The one-year program currently houses seven residents who are focused on rebuilding their lives and relationships.
Palestine Area of Commerce Director Heather Chancellor said she is impressed with the home’s staff and facilities and hopes the chamber can help with its progress.
“I’m hoping some of our business partners will help us with their building,” Chancellor said. “I’d like to find ways to help.”
Director Kelly Tinley described the project as having three phases. Phase I involves finishing the art therapy room, which will be housed in a former home located on the property.
Phase II includes laying the groundwork for a new education center and resource room. Fundraising for Phase III will focus on obtaining sponsors for rooms within the center, including a computer lab, classrooms, offices, and the resource room.
Tinley said the new building will allow residents to have space for new amenities inside their current residence hall, where offices and a meeting room are currently located.
”Once we move the offices out of the dorm we’ll make a workout room and locker room,” Tinley said.
Jessica Morris was first to graduate from RBR in February of 2021 and worked for one year as RBR’s first House Mom. Morris is now living independently and said she feels prepared to manage life on her own.
“This place has given me the tools I need to lead a sober life and be a productive member of society,” Morris said.
For information about programs, events, or opportunities to volunteer at RBR call 903-727-2550 or visit www.rockbottomranch.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.