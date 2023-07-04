Rock Bottom Ranch celebrates new phase of growth

Rock Bottom Ranch welcomed a new phase of growth with a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 50 by 60 foot resource center Friday. Dozens of volunteers, church members and members of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce joined the ribbon cutting ceremony at 3099 N. Hwy 287.
Construction on the metal building could start in just two weeks and is made possible by a grant of $65,000 from the Mabee Foundation. The organization must raise $120,000 in funding to match the amount. An all-day event featuring live music is being planned to assist with fundraising.
The building will add much-needed learning and storage space to RBR’s existing programs. A new computer lab will host classes while a storage room will be used to organize and distribute a variety of supplies frequently donated to the nonprofit.
The computer lab will allow GED instruction and testing, podcast recordings, and software training such as in Microsoft programs like Word, Excel and Powerpoint. Graduates can also use the technology lab to take online college classes.
The new building, also known as the Aftercare and Resource Center, will include offices for staff and a large storage room for food and supplies. Space freed up in the ranch’s main dormitory building will be used for locker and workout rooms.
The ranch opened its doors in 2019 as a Christ-centered recovery program for women who struggle with alcohol or drug addiction. The one-year program currently houses six residents who are learning to rebuild their lives and relationships through religious study.
Classes are taught primarily by volunteers and much of the ranch’s funding comes from members of local churches and other nonprofit organizations.
Rock Bottom Ranch Director Kelly Tinley said the home is “busting at the seams” and is in dire need of additional space.
“As we continue in this ministry, we are finding ourselves short on space. We are in need of another building,” Tinley said. “We receive excess donations that we in turn share with childcare centers, orphanages, churches, food banks, other transitional recovery homes, the homeless, our volunteers and our graduates.”
The program aims to heal the hearts and lives of individual women, their families and children and the community. Prayer and religious studies are accompanied by nutritional, financial and academic progress.
Former ranch resident Amanda Thiemann said she was challenged to find room to store items when she lived there.
“Residents don’t have enough room to hang on to things they need, such as books,” Thiemann said. “This is something we’ve been looking forward to.”
She also praised the ranch program for assisting with her rehabilitation.
“This program saved my life,” Thiemann said.
