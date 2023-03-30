The Band Reeves performs a fundraiser concert and evening of worship 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Slocum High School gym Saturday. The event is titled “An Evening of Worship” and features praise music and a short sermon by Judd Frazier.
Brothers Jeramy and Cody Reeves of Elkhart, who make up the Band Reeves, play Contemporary Christian music in a distinct Southern roots style that has been compared to country bands such as Florida Georgia Line and Rascal Flatts, and Christian artists Jeramy Camp and Chris Tomlin.
The band’s music is a favorite of residents at Rock Bottom Ranch, who enjoy singing along to their CD titled “We All Need Jesus” on bus trips. The band performed at a Rock Bottom Ranch graduation in December 2021.
Director Kelly Tinley urged volunteers at a meeting this week to attend the concert.
“If you haven’t heard Band Reeves yet, you’re missing out,” Tinley said. “They are amazing; they are so good, and they just love us so much.”
Chris Landes is president of the ranch’s Board of Trustees. He said the concert will resemble a worship service.
“We’re calling it an Evening of Worship instead of a concert because we want people to be able to worship other than on Sunday and Wednesday,” Landes said. “You have to travel usually to Longview or Tyler to see a group, so basically the thought process was to get it in our neck of the woods in south Anderson County.
The Band Reeves often plays in concerts nationwide, including venues in Colorado and California.
Landes said the worship event offers locals an opportunity to attend a worship event closer to home that usually involves higher costs.
“It’s an affordable way to see a group that’s coming up and to worship God,” Landes said.
Landes said funds raised at the concert will provide funds for unexpected maintenance projects and special trips for the residents at the ranch. He is a member of Lakeside Baptist Church, which also supports an organization in Belize known as the Belize Training Center. Some of the funds support the school, which teaches theology and trades its students.
“We’re just trying to give everyone the opportunity to come out and support a couple of ministries and hear a band they may not have heard before.”
Tickets to “A Night of Worship” are $20 and are available at the door or online at www.ticketsource.us.
