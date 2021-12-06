Rock Bottom Ranch, a “transitional recovery home for women,” graduated three residents amid tears and exclamations of joy Saturday at Evangelestic Temple. This second graduation marks a two-year milestone for the ranch and was cause for celebration.
Amber Corrigan of Athens, Marlana Riddles and Kamie King of Palestine celebrated overcoming their former addictions and mended relationships with their families and children. The program’s first graduate, Jessica Morris, finished the program last December and now works as House Mom for the current residents.
The ranch opened in November 2019 with the goal of helping women recover from drug or alcohol addiction. The four graduates are the success stories, as not all residents have stayed with the program.
All three women cried while sharing testimonies of their tragic life stories and the personal recoveries they experienced at the ranch. Each graduate thanked the ranch’s founders and volunteers one by one and offered gratitude to their supportive family members.
Director Kelly Tinely told the audience this year’s graduates challenged Rock Bottom’s original ban against relationships. Graduate Kamie King remained married during her residency while the two other women had serious boyfriends and now have plans to marry. Tinley said all three men were “regular fixtures” at the ranch and participated in marriage counseling with Pastor David English and his wife Cindy of Southside Baptist Church.
“This year has been one of the best years of my life,” Tinley said. “I have been honored to do life with you all. It’s been remarkable. It’s grown me; it’s stretched me; it’s tried me; it’s taught me; it’s inspired me; and, it’s blessed me beyond measure.”
The ranch’s programs focus on breaking the cycle of addiction, poverty and criminal charges some women fall into when they do not have good support systems. All three women have made profound progress, overcoming addictions and re-establishing relationships with children and families.
Rock Bottom emphasizes Christian teachings and emotional healing while providing a safe haven that isolates residents from negative influences. Most women come to the ranch directly from jail or prison where they are hand-selected after an application process that involves careful screening.
The joyous celebration opened with a performance by the Band Reeves. Brothers Jeramy and Cody Reeves played inspirational music while the audience cheered, sang along and applauded.
The ranch has dozens of volunteers who help with a variety of tasks, from cooking lunch to teaching recovery classes to making repairs. Many are members of local churches who want to make a difference in the women’s lives by sharing spiritual teachings
For information about programs, events, or opportunities to volunteer at Rock Bottom Ranch, visit www.rockbottomranch.org or call 903-727-2550.
