Rock Bottom Ranch is planning a Round-Up fundraiser event Saturday, Oct. 14, with live music, vendors, food, fun activities for kids, a silent auction and Christian fellowship.
The Round-Up features performances by five bands, including local musicians Justin Todd Herrod, Michael Paul Jones and Andrew Marshall of California. Some performers are members of the Inspirational Country Music Award Association.
Kelly Tinley, Rock Bottom Ranch Director said admission to the Round-Up is free because she wants to allow the entire community to participate.
Tinley said donations will be accepted and local churches will sell a variety of meals, from chili to fried fish, job recruiters representing local organizations will set up booths and Palestine Trade Days leaders are recruiting more than 100 vendors to participate.
“We just want to bring the community together and have some good, clean fun,” Tinley said. “There’s really not anything like that in this town.”
The all-day event begins at 9 a.m. and continues until 8 p.m.
Tinley said proceeds from the event will be used to build a new two-story resource center at the ranch for classrooms, offices and storage. The new resource center will also provide storage for food and other items donated by Walmart that the ranch uses in its efforts to involve its residents in community service projects.
Tinley said a shell for the building has already been funded by grants raised last year, but finishing the building will require funding of more than $100,000. The Mabee Foundation has pledged to award the ranch $60,000 if the ranch can raise $125,000 within a year.
Tinley said the two-story building needs walls, floors, shelving, plumbing fixtures, a freezer and other fixtures to hold items donated by Walmart before distribution to the community.
“Whatever we raise and the grants we’re writing now are to complete the building,” Tinley said.
Tinley said another part of the Round-Up’s purpose is to benefit the ranch’s residents recovering from addiction because they experience joy from helping others and participating at community events.
“We really want everyone to come out,” Tinley said. “We’re just hoping that people will have a heart to help us.”
Vendor applications for the Round-Up are still being accepted. For information email vendors.rbrfundraiser@gmail.com.
