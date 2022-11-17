Rock Bottom Ranch hosts three activities this month that both support its future goals and give back to the community. The Christian-based transitional recovery program for women is holding a garage sale and pet photography fundraiser Saturday, a Thanksgiving dinner Thursday, and a women’s brief giveaway Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Ranch’s programs teach women to overcome addiction and learn skills for success in life. As a nonprofit that receives donations from several individuals and substantial donations from area churches, RBR frequently looks for ways to partner with other organizations and frequently seeks ways to give back to the community.
The garage sale, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Ranch, includes clothing, shoes, furniture and many miscellaneous items for low prices.
Also on Saturday during the garage sale, the Ranch is holding a pet photography fundraiser known as K-9 Christmas Mini Photo Sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ginger Brown of Ginger Snap Photography is offering 15-20 minute sessions at $35 for each pet.
The pet photography sessions will raise money for the Ranch’s new Savior Dogs project, which involves training canines as support animals for veterans and others who need them. Packages include eight to 12 digital images with full printing rights, edited and delivered via email within three days of the event.
Ranch leaders and residents serve an annual community Thanksgiving meal at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at Evangelistic Temple. They plan to cook six turkeys and a full holiday meal for church members and other supporters.
The women at RBR also want to share their bounty at a third event on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Ranch is given donations of new, unused goods from Walmart due to an agreement with the distribution center.
RBR has since accepted donations of food, clothing, personal care and household items from Walmart and has been able to pass many of them along to other nonprofit organizations such as food banks and shelters.
The agreement allows residents an opportunity to serve others by sorting and distributing the items. The Ranch can receive the donations as long as they agree to use them or give them away. None of the items can be sold.
The result has been a surplus of women’s underwear, which numbers hundreds of packages of new, unused women’s briefs. Their solution is to share the bounty with the Palestine community at an event titled Brief Blessings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Reagan Park pavilion.
To reserve a photo session message Ginger Cato Brown on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.