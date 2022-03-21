A circle of love was made to honor and remember Dustin Rodgers just after sunset Sunday, March 20 in Reagan Park. Sunday was the anniversary Rodgers was killed and his 6-year-old son was injured in a shooting in Palestine.
Forty friends and family members gathered in the park around a picture of Rodgers with candles as Brad Perry, pastor of Living Springs Assembly of God in Palestine, shared an uplifting message and led the group in prayer.
Candles were then lit and Perry led the group in singing “Amazing Grace.”
Rodgers’ sister, Celsey Lively, also spoke to the crowd, telling them her brother “loved everyone in the circle.” She said she appreciated them coming out to remember him and that because he loved them, she also loved them.
There was a moment of silence before members began hugging, consoling each other and visiting.
On Friday, Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow released the name of the suspect in Rodgers’ murder. Harcrow said his department used ballistic evidence to connect Rodgers’ shooter as the same one who shot Texas State Trooper Chad Walker one week later. DeArthur Pinson Jr., of Palestine, is believed to be the shooter in both cases.
Just one year ago, Palestine police responded to Rodgers’ shooting around Spring and Magnolia Streets where they found a truck stopped in the road. Rodgers was shot in the torso and his son suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. His wife and daughter were also in the vehicle, but were uninjured.
Rodgers and his son were taken to Palestine Regional Medical Center where Rodgers passed away from his injuries and his son was treated and released.
Based on witness statements, the gunfire came from another vehicle also traveling on Spring Street. According to police, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.
Pinson was accused of shooting and killing Texas State Trooper Chad Walker March 26, 2021 in Limestone County before fleeing and taking his own life.
Harcrow said the Rodgers case is now closed due to the death of the suspect.
