Two adults were killed and two children were transported to Children’s Hospital following a single-vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in Cherokee County.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling north on FM 241, six miles south of Rusk, when the driver lost control on the wet roadway. The vehicle entered the southbound ditch where it collided with a culvert and rolled over.
The two adults were pronounced on scene by Justice of the Peace Tony Johnson. They were identified as Scott R. Helm and Rocio Helm, both 33 and of Rusk.
Scott was employed with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rocio worked in the Cherokee County Clerk’s office.
Two juvenile female passengers suffered incapacitating injuries and were transported to Children’s Hospital in Dallas.
