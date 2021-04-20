Palestine Rotarians added roughly $9,000 in improvements Saturday to Davey Dogwood Park, installing picnic benches and grills to the park’s Rotary Pavilion.
More than 20 Rotarians met at the club’s project building to assemble the seven aluminum tables, which cost roughly $600 each.
Members later transported the tables to the park and secured them to the concrete floor of the pavilion. They also installed two grills next to the pavilion’s edge.
Rotary President Rhonda Herrington said half the funds, or roughly $4,500 came from a grant provided by Rotary District 5910, while Palestine Rotary raised the other $4,500 from its own members.
Installation of a new disc golf course is the final phase of the service project. Rotarians will install four disc golf targets away from the pavilion to keep games from interfering with events such as weddings, parties and concerts.
Rotary also worked with CARS of Palestine and County Commissioner Joey Hill to complete the new restroom facility near the pavilion. The new facility opened in March and was open every weekend during the Dogwood Festival.
Palestine Rotary built the pavilion in 2000, Saturday’s improvements were the first additions to the structure in 21 years.
Dan Davis, who served as the club’s president in 2000, said this year’s improvements are drawing more people to use the park.
“I think this year it’s been used more,” he said. “Nearly every weekend they’re using the pavilion out here.”
The club typically completes an annual service project in the fall, but they postponed the 2020 project until this month due to the pandemic.
Rotary’s last service project was in November 2019 at Reagan Park, when they placed new mulch on the playground and provided funds for handicap-accessible picnic benches, grills and playground equipment.
Rotarians met by Zoom for a full year beginning in April 2020 until April 1 when they resumed in-person meetings at the First United Methodist Church of Palestine’s Lamely Hall.
Rotary meets in person at 12 noon every Wednesday and online through Facebook Live. The church is located at 422 S. Magnolia St. For information, visit www.palestinerotary.org.
