Palestine Rotary Club is spending $6,400 on improvements on a downtown alleyway and renovations to the disc golf course at Greens Park. Work at Greens Park continues this month while the alleyway near the Texas Theater was completed in December.
The Rotary club is using $3,000 from a district grant, $3,400 from matching local donations, plus dozens of volunteer hours to measure the revamped disc golf course, move concrete slabs and install competition-grade disc golf nets at Greens Park.
The new expanded course includes 18 holes instead of nine and is receiving help from local disc golf enthusiasts, who measured distances between the holes and ensured correct placement of equipment.
Greens Park also offers picnic areas, a basketball court, and play equipment. The park is located at Tip and Conrad streets in north Palestine, south of Loop 323 and north of Palestine Ave. It was the former location of the city’s swimming pool, which was demolished and filled in 2008.
Rotary member Rev. Jordan Byrd, who applied for the grant and is leading the project, said disc golf is a sport that can be played by people of almost any age, skill or socioeconomic level.
The course improvements could draw visitors from other towns. The course is already mapped on a cell phone app known as UDisc Disc Golf and will include competition-quality equipment and signage. Business sponsors, the city of Palestine, and Anderson County will also add improvements.
“The cost of entry is a lot lower than golf so it’s really a sport that can include a lot of people,” Byrd said. “Eventually Greens Park might be the kind of place we can have tournaments, and so we’re pretty excited about the possibility of that.”
The refurbished alleyway is located between West Oak and West Crawford streets in Palestine’s Main Street district.
Improvements include new benches and greenery to invite pedestrians to walk through the area safely or sit and rest before a show at the Texas Theater.
Past Rotary president Leon Willhite said the improvement funds came from a District Simplified Grant submitted in August, but the project also relies on volunteers.
Willhite described the volunteer work as “a lot of sweat equity and free labor.”
Rotarian Randy McKee said Rotarians follow the motto of “service above self.”
“We’re giving back to the community,” McKee said.
Byrd thinks the investment is worthwhile.
“I look forward to people coming out and enjoying it once it’s completed,” Byrd said. “If you haven't tried disc golf, which I’m not super familiar with, it’s really fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.