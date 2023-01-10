Twenty-one local students selected by the Rotary Club of Palestine were part of a group of over 300 high school juniors who learned leadership skills during the recent District 5910 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program.
The weekend event was held Jan. 6 through Jan. 8 at the Pineywoods Baptist Encampment in Woodlake near Groveton.
RYLA is one of Rotary International’s structured programs designed to help clubs and districts achieve their service goals in their own communities and in communities abroad, fostering fellowship and goodwill in the process. The goals include demonstrating Rotary’s respect and concern for youth, providing an effective training experience for selected youth and potential leaders, encouraging leadership of youth by youth and publicly recognizing young people who are providing service to their communities.
“This is truly one of my favorite weekends of giving back,” said Richard Rutledge, President of the Rotary Club of Palestine. “I feel like we really a make a big impact on many young men and women's lives with this special event. We are constantly telling them about the four-way test and how to let it be their moral compass for their life journey.”
This was the 32nd annual event for Rotary District 5910, which encompasses 41 clubs, including Palestine.
“We had 21 kids and 16 adult Rotarian volunteers,” Rutledge said. “We spent three days in the wilderness teaching over 300 kids about Rotary and leadership. They went through ropes course challenges, team building exercises and many social skills activities to learn about Rotary and how to depend on their new friends.”
One local Rotarian made the trip for the first time, which made the learning experience reach an even wider audience than just the students.
“It was amazing,” said Jodi Davis, Palestine Rotarian and co-owner of Combined Associates Real Estate. “This was my first year to attend and I didn’t know at all what to expect. It was very fun and extremely energetic!”
One of the things that made the biggest impression on Davis was how many students weren’t necessarily a part of Rotary International but still attend year after year on a volunteer basis.
“Many of the attendees come from schools that have an ‘Interact Club,’ so the students are Junior Rotarians,” Davis said. “But a lot of kids don’t have that. They were maybe reached out to by their local community groups. Then they are selected as counselors and later as trainers, and many of them continue beyond school as volunteers. It says a lot about what an impact RYLA has on them.”
One team-building event seems to be a highlight of RYLA weekend year after year. The “Boxcar Race” sees students and volunteers collaborate on the construction of cardboard race cars, a project spearheaded by the recent namesake of Rotary Club of Palestine’s new downtown building, Hugh Summers.
“That was such a fun exercise,” Davis said. “My team won, so that was very exciting.”
District 5910 is comprised of clubs from Anderson, Angelina, Brazos, Cherokee, Galveston, Houston, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, San Augustine, Shelby, Tyler and Walker counties.
