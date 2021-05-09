COVID Vaccine.TIF

If you received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Palestine Civic Center April 15, it is time to schedule and plan for your second dose. The clinic site has moved from the Civic Center to the Palestine Mall, at 2000 Loop 256 and will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. May 12 and May 13.

Please use the appropriate link below for second dose appointments for yourself and family.

https://sugeni.us/Wldy

For those seeking the Pfizer version of the vaccine, the county has a few other opportunities in May including vaccination clinics on May 21, 22, 27, and 28. Use this link for those second dose appointments, https://sugeni.us/WlXS.

These clinics will be held at the Palestine Mall. Please do not return to the Civic Center.

If you are unable to make your appointment, call Stephanie Walker at 903-948-9242.

If these dates do not coincide with your schedule for Moderna or Pfizer, you may seek the second dose of Moderna at local pharmacies. Call ahead or make an appointment directly with them.

Local health facilities offering COVID-19 vaccinations:

Christus Trinity Clinic Magnolia Medical Plaza

3201 South Loop 256, Palestine, TX

903-723-0330

Brookshires Pharmacy 30

2107 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX

903-723-1092

CVS Pharmacy 06918

1919 S. Loop 256, Palestine, TX

903-729-6055

East Texas Family Medicine, PA

S Loop 256, Palestine, TX

903-723-8533

Kroger Pharmacy 431

325 E Spring St, Palestine, TX

903-729-5362

PALESTINE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

2900 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX

903-731-1000

Sycamore Medical Clinic

1021 S SYCAMORE ST, Palestine, TX

903-729-8328

Walmart Pharmacy 345

2223 S LOOP 256, PALESTINE, TX

903-723-0685

Please contact providers in advance to confirm vaccination location and hours, that they have the vaccine on hand, and that you are eligible for vaccination at that site. Not all providers are vaccinating the public or people in all priority groups. The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status.

