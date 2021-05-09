If you received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Palestine Civic Center April 15, it is time to schedule and plan for your second dose. The clinic site has moved from the Civic Center to the Palestine Mall, at 2000 Loop 256 and will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. May 12 and May 13.
Please use the appropriate link below for second dose appointments for yourself and family.
For those seeking the Pfizer version of the vaccine, the county has a few other opportunities in May including vaccination clinics on May 21, 22, 27, and 28. Use this link for those second dose appointments, https://sugeni.us/WlXS.
These clinics will be held at the Palestine Mall. Please do not return to the Civic Center.
If you are unable to make your appointment, call Stephanie Walker at 903-948-9242.
If these dates do not coincide with your schedule for Moderna or Pfizer, you may seek the second dose of Moderna at local pharmacies. Call ahead or make an appointment directly with them.
Local health facilities offering COVID-19 vaccinations:
Christus Trinity Clinic Magnolia Medical Plaza
3201 South Loop 256, Palestine, TX
903-723-0330
Brookshires Pharmacy 30
2107 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX
903-723-1092
CVS Pharmacy 06918
1919 S. Loop 256, Palestine, TX
903-729-6055
East Texas Family Medicine, PA
S Loop 256, Palestine, TX
903-723-8533
Kroger Pharmacy 431
325 E Spring St, Palestine, TX
903-729-5362
PALESTINE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
2900 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX
903-731-1000
Sycamore Medical Clinic
1021 S SYCAMORE ST, Palestine, TX
903-729-8328
Walmart Pharmacy 345
2223 S LOOP 256, PALESTINE, TX
903-723-0685
Please contact providers in advance to confirm vaccination location and hours, that they have the vaccine on hand, and that you are eligible for vaccination at that site. Not all providers are vaccinating the public or people in all priority groups. The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status.
