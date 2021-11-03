The Palestine Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 10K Ruck March and a 5K Fun Run/Walk to benefit our local Military Veteran Peer Network and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8924 Saturday, Nov. 6.
The 10K Ruck March will begin at 7 a.m. and the 5K Run/Walk will start at 7:30 a.m. Early registration is $35. Day of race registration is $40. There will be limited availability on t-shirts on the day of the race. Register with the Palestine Chamber of Commerce. For more information call 903-729-6066 or email info@palestinechamber.org.
