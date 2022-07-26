Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Matthew Rudolph loves what he does and loves where he does it.
“Being here in Palestine has been great,” Rudolph said. “This is a very genuine, hard-working community. The people here have been so good to work with.”
Rudolph arrived in Palestine a year ago. Originally from Illinois, he attended Illinois State University, then went on to medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida. Rudolph then completed his internship and residency at Oklahoma State University in Tulsa. While culture shock could have been a factor, a seven-year stint at UT Health in Athens certainly helped to ease the transition.
Spare time for a surgeon does not come in large quantities, but Rudolph lights up when asked about his interests and hobbies.
“Off-roading!” Rudolph exclaimed. “I have a Jeep that I love to take out on the trails. We go to places like Palo Duro and the Big Bend. It’s something I really enjoy.”
Rudolph takes his hobby seriously, as evidenced by his beloved Jeep.
“It’s an ’06 Jeep TJ with a 4 ½” lift and it’s armored up,” Rudolph said. “I have plans for an engine swap soon. I’m still deciding whether I want to drop in a Hemi or a Corvette motor. It would be cool to drive a Corvette that you don’t have so much trouble climbing into.”
Fun times aside, Rudolph is heavily focused on what he and his team can do for the community.
“The biggest thing is being here for our patients,” Rudolph said. “Supporting our community and the local businesses helps everyone, including us. People need to do well so that they stay here. We will be here for their healthcare. Of course, we refer patients to other practices when they need specialized care, but that’s all a part of providing quality care.”
Small town life is growing on Rudolph as well.
“We see our patients when we’re out and about,” Rudolph said. “We see them at restaurants and at the grocery store. Imagine the possibilities of that happening in Dallas or Houston. It really makes for a great community relationship.”
Rudolph looks forward providing great care for many years to come and is happy to be a part of the excellent healthcare network in Palestine.
“Palestine is very fortunate to have so many specialists right here,” Rudolph said. “The community doesn’t have to travel to the big cities to receive excellent healthcare.”
Rudolph is married to his wife, Jennifer, a nurse at Texas Oncology in Tyler. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and serves as team physician for Trinity Valley Community College of Athletics in Athens.
Dr. Rudolph’s practice is located at 4002 S Loop 256 in Palestine. You may reach his office at 903-731-5030.
