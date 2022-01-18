Mark the calendar and plan to enter the annual Rusk County Cherry Dessert Contest on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in honor of George Washington’s birthday.
The contest will be held at the Rusk County Extension Meeting Room, 115 E Fordall St, Henderson.
The contest rules are simple:
• Desserts must contain cherries.
• Recipes may be from a mix or from scratch, but please specify on the recipe card.
• Canned, dried, fresh, or frozen fruit may be used.
• Desserts include pies, cakes, cookies, bread, etc.
• Contest is open to all citizens of Rusk County.
• Recipes must be attached to bottom of dish with the name on back of recipe. Recipes are due on contest day, and they will not be returned. Recipes may be compiled into a recipe book.
• Desserts will be judged on appearance, taste, and originality.
• Participants must complete an entry form and submit with $1 fee to the Extension office at check-in time.
• Entry fee goes toward annual Rusk County Extension Education Club sponsored scholarships for Rusk County residents.
Age Divisions include:
Junior - ages 6-11 years
Intermediate - ages 12-13 years
Senior - ages 14-18 years
Adults - ages 19 and up
On the day of the contest, check-in of entries will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., judging will begin at 11 a.m., and contestants can begin picking up their entries from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Any dessert not picked up by 5 p.m. will be discarded.
For an entry form and more information please contact the Rusk County Extension Office at 903-657-0376.
The Cherry Dessert Contest is sponsored by the Rusk County FCH Committee.
Extension programs serve people of all ages regardless of socioeconomic level, race, color, sex, religion, disability or national origin.
