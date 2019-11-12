State and local officials broke ground Tuesday on a $200 million construction project at the Rusk State Hospital that will include a new patient complex and administrative building.
Texas Health and Human Services is building a 225,000-square-foot patient complex that will include a 100-bed non-maximum security unit, scheduled to open in 2024, and a 100-bed maximum security unit, scheduled to open in 2022. Altogether, the 200-bed patient unit will replace six outdated buildings.
The project should create several hundred construction jobs. Meantime, the hospital will continue to serve patients.
“Every day we care for the most vulnerable Texans, and this new facility will provide an even more supportive environment to promotes health and recovery for those who need it most,” Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, HHS executive commissioner, said.
The project is part of a $745-million investment to modernize and revitalize state psychiatric hospitals in Texas.
State Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) has long championed improvements to Rusk and more beds for mental health services.
“There were stumbles and road blocks along the way, but we overcame all of those roadblocks,” Nichols said. “When you are working on something that is right and really needed, and you stay on that track and knock out any obstacles that gets in the way, you’ll get there.”
Nichols was joined in his efforts by Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches).
“Despite the naysayers, the dream of providing modern mental health care and treatment in state-of-the-art facilities is about to become a reality,” Clardy said. “There is no finer location, nor better legacy to build upon, than that of the Rusk State Hospital.”
Established in 1919, Rusk State Hospital offers inpatient adult psychiatric services to people in 36 counties throughout East Texas, including Anderson County. The campus, which includes 72 buildings, served 563 patients last year.
Among mental health services offered by the state hospital are adult psychiatric services, maximum- security forensic psychiatric services for men, forensic competency restoration services, and residential psychiatric services.
HHS worked with The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Sustainable Development on developing a design for hospitals that can support modern mental health care, including single-person rooms, the use of natural light throughout patient rooms and commons areas, and outdoor spaces to promote recovery and healing.
