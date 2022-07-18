Mason Martin, Rusk County 4-H'er, recently attended the 2022 Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador East Region Summit for his second year of required training as a Healthy Texas Youth Ambassadors.
The Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Program is for teens that are motivated, excited, and ready to make a change in their community. The program is designed for high school age youth who have a passion for health and wellness. These youth are trained at the regional level to become youth health experts who can motivate others to make a change in their lifestyle to improve their health. More importantly, these ambassadors assist local county extension agents with program efforts, project activities, and much more.
To be eligible, a youth must be at least in the nineth grade and submit a completed application to the local county extension office. After youth are accepted to the local program, they must fulfill the following obligations: complete and report 40 hours of leadership, program efforts or community service annually; attend face-to-face and online trainings; complete a two-year term.
Mason had a busy and productive first year as a HTYA as he assisted and lead multiple food demonstrations at the Summer 2021 "Growing & Nourishing a Health Communities" program held at Sonshine Lighthouse in New London; assisted with Ag Day in the Rusk County schools; assisted CEA-Buckner-Cross and members of the Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition with the 10-week school garden/nutrition education program, “Learn, Grow, Eat, and Go!,” participated in the "Older Americans Month" by serving healthy recipe samples at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension booth and hosted a two hour "Kids Health and Fitness Fair" at a local gym.
Congratulations to Mason Martin, Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador-Rusk County on all of his hard work and best wishes in his second and final year of the HTYA program.
