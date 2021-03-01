Amber Vaughn, 30, of Rusk was killed Saturday in a one-car accident just outside of Palestine on US 84.
According to Sgt. Sara Warren, Media Communications Officer, around 12:06 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one vehicle crash on US 84 approximately seven miles east of Palestine in Anderson County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 Lincoln ZHR was traveling west on US 84 going into a curve. For an as of yet undetermined reason the driver drove off the north side of the roadway and into the ditch. The vehicle drove through a barbed wire fence and struck a tree. This caused the vehicle to catch fire with the driver inside.
Vaughn was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Gary Thomas, Precinct 1.
Vaughn was taken to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.
The investigation is on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.