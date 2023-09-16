Sadie is home: Community rallies to bring couples lost dog home

A Palestine family is happy to report their missing dog has been found and is back home, safe and sound.
More than four weeks ago, Jerry and Kathrine Newton left their two dogs at a boarding facility for a long awaited, COVID postponed, Alaskan Cruise. Five days into their 15 day trip, Kathrine said she received a text message that their dog Sadie was missing.
“Horrified, and literally physically sick, I managed to reach several of my friends to ask them to help via text and email as communication aboard ship was very haphazard aboard the ship,” Kathrine said. “Cathy Hooper, Laurie Smith-Peay and Kim Holiday immediately launched a campaign involving boots-on-the-ground, the Herald-Press, social media, posters and word-of-mouth. Together we learned a lot about finding a lost dog.”
Upon hearing about the Newton’s missing dog, friends, neighbors and members of the community began searching and sharing information in an effort to help bring Sadie home.
When the Newtons returned home, nearly two weeks later, Katherine said they joined the search.
“I drove and walked through Palestine and the rural area where Sadie was lost, talking to people and handing out posters,” she said. “I stood in the middle of a dusty back road with a couple who asked to pray with me for Sadie's safe return. Folks gave me permission to hike through their pastures and woodlands. Store clerks cried with me. Gruff armed men preparing for deer season said they would watch for her. Businesses that don't normally hang such posters did, and those whose policies did not allow such flyers agreed to put them in break rooms with employees offering to post Sadie to their own personal accounts and churches added my girl to their prayer lists.”
Kathrine said all of this culminated Monday,Sept. 11 with an early morning phone call from Dawn David saying she had seen Sadie on Brushy Creek Road.
“Jerry and I dashed to the area, parked our car and began walking and calling for Sadie,” Kathrine said. “Tom Calhoun, who is a member of our First Christian Church family, and his friend Chris Omelia just happened to drive by and stopped to ask if we were lost. I explained our dog, Sadie had been missing and someone that they had seen her out there. Tom took a poster and right then and there called a neighbor who he knew took in stray canines. With promises to help, they drove off.”
Kathrine said it was just minutes later when she saw Tom slowly driving toward us with his flashers on.
“He whipped a u-turn in front of me,” she said. “A bit mystified, I crossed the road just in time to see a dirty, grey bundle running toward us. It was Sadie! I managed to coax her from the woods and then she flew into my waiting arms.”
Kathrine said after a trip to their family vet, Dr. Joe Hardt, Sadie is home safe and sound.
“Dr. Hardt has taken care of Sadie since I plucked her off the side of the road when she was a puppy,” Kathrine said. “It’s interesting that we found ourselves on the side of the road a second time.”
Kathrine said when they found Sadie Monday, she was 20 pounds lighter, dehydrated, banged-up and understandably stressed, but she is now on the mend.
“She is home due to the power of positive thought and prayer,” Kathrine said. “My heart is filled by the compassion, hope, sympathy and empathy exuded by a demographically diverse community of many over a lost black and white Pit Bull named Sadie. Words cannot express my thanks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.