GRAPELAND – East Texas is ready and waiting for the 25th annual Bluegrass Gospel Festival at Salmon Lake Park in Grapeland.
Bluegrass music lovers from all over the country will gather in Grapeland for the annual Memorial Day Weekend Bluegrass Gospel Festival May 26 through May 29.
“Bluegrass isn’t simply a music genre,” said Bethany Owens, who owns the park with her husband, Trent. “For some folks the lyrics illustrate a way of life and the instruments elicit memories of a slower pace and time with family after a long day’s work.”
Celebrating 25 years of the festival would certainly seem to illustrate how far-reaching and influential the celebration has become.
“I think this is perhaps the way park founders, Floyd and Fannie Salmon saw it,” Owens said. “To be able to continue their legacy of keeping the traditions of bluegrass alive is truly an honor for those of us who have taken up the torch here at Salmon Lake.”
While campers have been enjoying planned activities and down home food all week, the music kicks off at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
Salmon Lake Park Bluegrass Gospel Festival has attracted the biggest names in the genre for the past 24 years. This year proves to keep that tradition alive.
Gospel Bluegrass stalwarts are all over the agenda for the four-day event including The Isaacs, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, The Purple Hulls, The Marksmen Quartet, White House Harmony, The Herrins, The Sonja Barber Band, The Right Direction, Tin Top Road, The Blake Brothers, The Gent Mountain Grass Burs and more.
Live performances will be held 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Sunday will see a morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. followed by live performances until 4 p.m.
Food vendors will be on hand at the park as well as arts and craft booths and much more. Pickers will play throughout the park every day with impromptu jam sessions breaking out at the drop of a hat.
Weekend passes are available for $70. Tickets are $25 per day. Children 15 and under with an adult enter free. The park offers RV hook ups, tent camping and cabin rentals. There are showers and air-conditioned restrooms available.
From Palestine, go south on U.S. 287/Texas 19 toward Grapeland. At the fork, take the U.S. 287 business route into Grapeland. At the caution light, turn right, go two blocks west, turn right again, and follow the Salmon Lake Park signs.
For tickets or more information call 936-687-2594, visit salmonlakepark.com or find them on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.