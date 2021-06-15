Salmon Lake Park is on the mend and owners expect it to be open to the public today.
Heavy rains caused the dam to break at Salmon Lake around 5 a.m. on June 1, severely damaging areas of the park.
Park owners Trent and Bethany Owens hired Bartee Construction to fix the dam on the lake this past week. The dirt work was completed Friday morning, June 11 allowing the spring fed lake to fill up over the weekend.
There are still park repairs to be made, however, the lake and the slide are fully functional.
The Lemon shine stand, the bridge, the 10-foot water wheel powering a grist mill with its gears hidden in a replica of an old man getting spanked by an old woman as he turns the crank, and the old blue barge with the two-diving boards were all destroyed. Parts of the main concert stage were also damaged.
Salmon Lake Park was developed in the 1960s, when Floyd and his wife, Fannie, purchased the 50 acres for the park. Salmon initially built the lake for watering cattle.
A few years later, the couple opened the lake to the public.
Over the years, the family transformed the land into a nostalgic park, filled with old buildings – some dating back to the early 1900s. Many of them have been renovated into cabins and reunion halls.
The park also is filled with Floyd's artistic creations, made from old machine parts.
In September 1976, the Salmons launched the Labor Day Bluegrass Festival. For more than four decades the couple helped to bolster the community by attracting the biggest names in bluegrass to a four-day festival. Among the attendees were hundreds of grass-roots music lovers who traveled the country to camp out and hear their favorite bands. In 1997, the Salmons began a second bluegrass festival, the Gospel Bluegrass Festival, organized every Memorial Day weekend.
After Floyd Salmon passed away in 2018, the park was purchased by Leah and David Powers, who entered a sale agreement with Trent and Bethany Owens earlier this year.
The park had just hosted a successful Memorial Day Bluegrass Festival, a kickoff to summer for many in the community, prior to the flooding.
Community members set up GoFund Me accounts under “Rebuild Salmon Lake Park” and “Salmon Lake Park Rebuild” to help the new owners restore the lake.
The park is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
