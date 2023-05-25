Bluegrass music lovers from all over the country will gather in Grapeland for the annual Memorial Day Weekend Bluegrass Gospel Festival May 25 through May 28.
“Bluegrass isn’t simply a music genre,” said Bethany Owens, who owns the park with her husband, Trent. “For some folks the lyrics illustrate a way of life and the instruments elicit memories of a slower pace and time with family after a long day’s work.”
The celebration has become one of the most far-reaching and influential of its kind in the country, attracting some of the biggest names in the genre since its inception.
“I think this is perhaps the way park founders, Floyd and Fannie Salmon saw it,” Bethany said. “To be able to continue their legacy of keeping the traditions of bluegrass alive is truly an honor for those of us who have taken up the torch here at Salmon Lake.”
Campers have been enjoying planned activities and down home food all week, but the music kicks off at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25.
This year’s artist lineup features Caleb and Abby Lindsey, Mike Tucker & Friends, The Paul Family, The Purple Hulls, Chosen Road, New Tradition Reunion, The Gospel Plowboys, The Right Direction, The Blake Brothers, The Gent Mountain Grass Burs and more.
Live performances will be held 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and there will be a morning devotional service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Food vendors will be on hand at the park as well as arts and craft booths and much more. Pickers will play throughout the park every day with impromptu jam sessions breaking out spontaneously.
Weekend passes are available for $70. Tickets are $25 per day Thursday and Friday and $30 Saturday. Children 15 and under with an adult enter free. The park offers RV hook ups, tent camping and cabin rentals. There are showers and air-conditioned restrooms available.
From Palestine, go south on U.S. 287/Texas 19 toward Grapeland. At the fork, take the U.S. 287 business route into Grapeland. At the caution light, turn right, go two blocks west, turn right again, and follow the Salmon Lake Park signs.
For tickets or more information call 936-687-2594, visit salmonlakepark.com or find them on Facebook.
