GRAPELAND – Rain or sunshine, Salmon Lake Park’s annual Labor Day Weekend Bluegrass Festival celebrates it’s 46th this year.
“We’re getting some much-needed rain right now,” said park promoter Julie Tucker. “We’re hoping it rains right up until 1 p.m. Sept. 1, then perfect weather for the rest of the weekend.”
Rest assured, though, a little rain won’t stop anything.
“In the event it keeps raining, we’ll move it inside,” Tucker said.
This year looks to be a great year for the festival, a long-standing tradition in East Texas.
Pre-festival activities begin Monday, Aug. 29 and run through Wednesday Aug. 31. Activities planned include daily devotionals at 8 a.m. followed by guitar, mandolin, fiddle and bass workshops, arts and crafts, painting, movies, bingo and a golf cart and a pooch parade.
Bluegrass festivities kick into high gear Thursday, Sept. 1. Thursday’s lineup will feature Minus II Bluegrass, Classy & Grassy, Mike Tucker & Friends and IIIrd Time Out.
Friday will see Kentucky Just Us, Roving Gambler Band, High Fidelity and the Price Sisters take the stage.
Saturday’s lineup features Gent Mountain Grass Burs, High Fidelity, Rebecca Henricks, The Marksmen and Caleb & Abby Lindsey. Sunday will welcome multiple Dove Award winner Dallas Holm, Rebecca Henricks and The Marksmen.
“We are selling chances on a custom Mossman Guitar made especially for the festival,” Tucker said. “All proceeds will go to the festival.”
Tickets for the custom, hand-built guitar are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets will be available at the pavilion.
Aside from the amazing array of talent that will appear onstage, Salmon Lake Park will be teeming with plenty of great food as well.
“We will have five food trucks on site,” Tucker said. “There will be barbecue, hamburgers, corn dogs, funnel cakes, fresh pork rinds, snow cones, wraps, baked potatoes and breakfast food.”
Arrangements have also been made for travelers that need hotel accommodations.
“We have partnered with Holiday Inn Palestine & LaQuinta Inn of Palestine to offer a special ‘bluegrass rate’ for festival attendees,” Tucker said. “The rate is $89 plus tax and both are an easy 30 minute drive to Salmon Lake Park.”
Tickets for the festival are $70 for a weekend festival music pass or $25 for a day pass. Children 15 and under are admitted free with parent. Sunday admission is free. Tickets may be purchased at the gate.
For more information or to make reservations call 936-687-2594 or visit them online at www.salmonlakepark.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.