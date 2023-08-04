GRAPELAND – Salmon Lake Park is getting ready for what will be the 47th annual Labor Day Weekend Bluegrass Festival.
This year promises to be a great year for the festival, a long-standing tradition in East Texas.
"The on-stage music starts Thursday, Aug. 31 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 2," said park promoter Julie Tucker. "We will have music from noon until 11 p.m. daily. There will be 15 bands from around the country including Tennessee, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas."
Pre-festival activities begin Monday, Aug. 28 and run through Wednesday Aug. 30. Activities planned include daily devotionals at 8 a.m. followed by guitar, mandolin, fiddle and bass workshops, arts and crafts, painting, movies, bingo and a golf cart and pooch parade.
Bluegrass festivities kick into high gear Thursday, Aug. 31. The musical lineup for Thursday includes A Deeper Shade of Blue, The Little Roy & Lizzie Show, The Horton Family, Rebecca Henricks and The Baker Family.
Friday's lineup showcases Larry Stephenson, Donna Ullise, The Purple Hulls, A Deeper Shade of Blue, Nelson Creek and the Prime Time Ramblers.
Saturday features The Purple Hulls, Curtis Grimes, The Hickory Hill Band, The Marksmen, Catahoula Drive and The Grass Burs.
“We are also selling chances to win one of three instruments; a guitar, a fiddle and a resophonic guitar,” Tucker said. "Tickets for the raffles are $5 each or five for $20 and will be available at the pavilion."
Aside from the amazing array of talent that will appear onstage, Salmon Lake Park will be teeming with plenty of great food as well. Food trucks and vendors will be on site offering up a wide variety of culinary choices during the event.
Arrangements have also been made for travelers who need hotel accommodations.
“We have partnered with Holiday Inn in Palestine and LaQuinta Inn of Palestine to offer a special ‘bluegrass rate’ for festival attendees,” Tucker said. "Holiday Inn's rate is $109 plus tax and LaQuinta is $99. Just ask for the front desk and the Bluegrass rate.”
Tickets for the festival are $70 for a weekend festival music pass or $25 for a day pass. Children 15 and under are admitted free with parent. Sunday admission is free. Tickets may be purchased at the gate or online at www.purplepass.com/246462.
For more information or to make reservations call 936-687-2594 or visit them online at www.salmonlakepark.com. You can also follow Salmon Lake Park Bluegrass on Facebook.
