Former Palestine Mayor Dr. Carolyn Salter ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, becoming the only Democrat running for U.S. representative of the Fifth District, now represented by Lance Gooden, R-Terrell. The district runs through east and southeast Dallas County and Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties.
Salter told the Herald-Press that District 5 constituents deserve better representation and support for issues that affect rural communities. She plans to hold town hall meetings and office hours in the district, listen to constituents, and focus on solving problems. “I'm going to represent my constituents, not the party,” she said.
As a medical doctor, Salter will make improving health care and services to rural communities a priority. She said chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer are plaguing rural populations, but can be managed with affordable healthcare and access to better nutrition.
Salter describes her platform as “access to affordable, transparent health care,” achieved through major reforms to the current system. She does not support Medicare for All, a platform touted by some democrats.
With today's problems in healthcare funding and chronic health issues, more doctors are needed in leadership positions, she said. “Physicians have a different perspective than attorneys,” she said, who have not achieved needed healthcare reforms.
Another of Salter's priorities is equitable access to broadband internet, which is poor in rural areas like Palestine and limits economic growth. At Salter's Sycamore Medical Clinic, two internet sources are needed to back up her office's medical records system. “Not having the robust internet keeps businesses and people from coming here,” she said.
Economic development that does not include tax incentives for large corporations, an emphasis on affordable education and training, and affordable housing policies.
A self-described community organizer, Salter works hard and loves to help people solve problems through active listening.
As Palestine mayor from 2005-2009, Salter and council members worked to keep Texas State Railroad in Palestine, offering a seasonal tourist event that improved the local economy. Other accomplishments were adding fluoride to the city's water supply, rebuilding the city's municipal reputation, and an eight-year plan for improving the city's roads, sewer system, and water treatment plant.
Salter also headed the Palestine Landmarks Commission from 1994 to 2005.
Currently, she works part-time at Sycamore Medical Clinic with her husband, Michael Gorby, also a medical doctor. The couple have lived in Palestine since 1991.
Salter graduated from Cushing High School in Oklahoma in 1974. An alumna of Oklahoma State University and Stephen F. Austin State University, she received a medical degree at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas in 1981. She is a board-certified anesthesiologist, trained at the University of Florida.
