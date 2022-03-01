After three years of service with the First Resource Center, Palestine’s largest food bank, Kurt Sohn stepped into a new role as board chairman of the Salvation Army’s Palestine Service Unit in September.
Sohn replaces Harold Pettit, who officially retired in September after more than 20 years but continues serving as board chair emeritus.
Sohn joined the Salvation Army’s board in March of 2021 and was elected to the position in September by other members of the unit’s board of directors.
The Salvation Army provides funding to the First Resource Center, Anderson County’s largest food bank, through its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The board is currently seeking a new location for the FRC and has raised more than $40,000 over the last three years.
Sohn began serving as board chairman for the First Resource Center in 2019, the same year his wife Blinda Craig became the FRC director. Both are volunteers who donate dozens of hours each week to serve families in need.
The new leaders have helped improve donations to the Red Kettle campaign, raising $30,000 in 2019, $36,000 in 2020, and $48,000 in 2021. Funds from the campaign are used to purchase roughly $4,000 of food from the East Texas Food Bank each month, but the success of last year’s campaign is allowing the Palestine Service Unit to add more services.
At its February board meeting, the Salvation Army board voted to expand services to residents in Anderson County by providing temporary shelter to families displaced by fire, additional relief to residents struggling to pay electricity bills, and support for Rock Bottom Ranch.
FRC also receives funds for food and operating costs from grants from the United Way, the Gragg Foundation, and the Texas Baptist Association.
Members of the board of directors, who serve the Salvation Army and FRC, include Carol Metteauer, secretary and treasurer, and members Craig, Harold and Barbara Pettit, and Nimchie Alce, a representative of the Salvation Army. One position is currently vacant.
Donations to the Salvation Army can be sent to P.O. Box 4366, Palestine, Texas, 75802.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.