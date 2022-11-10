Anderson County Salvation Army is raising its Red Kettle campaign goal to $50,000 to keep up with rising food costs in its fight against hunger and food insecurity. The organization is recruiting more volunteers to meet the new fundraising goal, which is 40% than the goal of $30,000 in 2021.
Last year 89 volunteers raised a record $46,000 at four retail locations in Palestine.
This year’s campaign begins Friday, Nov. 25, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 24. Bell ringers are needed at Kroger, Brookshire’s, Walmart and Lowes seven days a week.
Most shifts during the week are two hours long and are open to individuals, groups, children and well-behaved, leashed dogs. Weekday and Saturday shifts are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 to 2 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday shifts are three hours long, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Volunteers can request to work at their desired times and locations, as long as spots remain open.
Inflation has been hard on many local residents, causing 120 more families per month to seek assistance from the Salvation Army’s local food pantry, the First Resource Center. In 2021 an average of 288 families visited the food pantry each month, but the number has jumped to more than 400 each month for the past four months.
“There’s been an incredible increase in the needs in the community for food resources,” said Kurt Sohn, chairman of the board for the local Salvation Army. “First Resource Center is working to help alleviate some of the food insecurity issues within our community.”
First Resource Center purchases and distributes food stores in the form of frozen and canned meats, canned vegetables and fruits, dry goods and bread to qualifying families each month.
“Because of our partnership with East Texas Food Bank we actually are able to turn the money into more goods that we can purchase,” Sohn said.
Additionally, weekly bread deliveries from Bimbo Bakeries are being made possible by donations from members of Lakeside Baptist Church.
The money raised in the 2021 Red Kettle campaign was used locally to purchase items for the food pantry, pay for hotel accommodations for families displaced by house fires and provide utility bill assistance for local families and residents of Rock Bottom Ranch.
Even so, increasing food costs quickly depleted funds raised in last year’s campaign.
“Our food bill has jumped from $3,200 to $5,200 per month this year,” Sohn said. “The money that was raised from the Red Kettle campaign last year has actually helped us meet the current increase in costs because we raised enough money to survive the year, basically.”
Sohn said some people who have not needed help in 10 years are returning to the First Resource Center.
“That means people are now looking for help in places they’ve been familiar with in the past and now they need help again,” Sohn said.
To volunteer for the 2022 Red Kettle campaign, email Sohn at kurt.sohn@prodigy.net.
