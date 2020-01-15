Some business owners want to choose their own services
The City of Frankston's potential sanitation contract with Ameri-Tex Services of Whitehouse is receiving further consideration by the council after Tuesday's meeting, when a local business owner voiced concerns.
Ameri-tex, which currently contracts with the city for residential trash services, offered a new contract to provide residential, commercial and city sludge services at a savings of $30,000 at the council's December meeting.
However, some business owners, who were previously allowed to choose their service – and were not informed about the potential change of service – say they prefer to have a choice.
Jamey Lade of Lade Ford said he opposes the contract. Lade's business recently contracted with Republic Services, and hopes to continue. He's satisfied with the new trash service, which placed a flat cube dumpster that does not roll or change locations. Lade said Ameri-Tex, the company that previously serviced his dealership, did not respond to complaints.
“I found a solution that’s better; I don’t want to go back,” Lade said.
City council members appeared surprised by Lade's challenge to the contract update, which was listed on the agenda as an announcement.
Frankston Packaging, another prominent business with roughly 80 employees, also recently contracted with Republic. The Box Factory, as it's known in Frankston, wishes to continue their current two-year contract with Republic, signed just a few months ago, and wants the freedom to continue choosing their own sanitation service.
“As a business, we're [held] up to a higher standard,” said Anne Hamilton, a spokesperson for the packaging company. “We try really hard to be a friendly neighbor to everyone.”
For information about sanitation services, residents can email the City of Frankston at frankston@embarqmail.com or call 903-876-2241 or visit www.frankstontexas.com.
