Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating single-car crash on FM 315, approximately one mile south of Poyner in Anderson County.
According to the Sgt. Jean Dark, the preliminary investigation shows that at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, a 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling north on FM 315 when for unknown reason the driver of the Mitsubishi veered in to the south bound lane. The driver jerked the vehicle back to the right causing the Mitsubishi to slide in to the east ditch where it struck two large trees. The Mitsubishi came to rest facing east in the east ditch.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, 29 year-old Spencer Billings, of Seven Points, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, James Todd.
A two-year-old female was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with unknown injuries.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
