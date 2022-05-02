AUSTIN — The U.S. Small Business Administration approved disaster loans following the wildfires that tore through the state in March.
In April, Gov. Greg Abbott submitted a request for a disaster declaration in communities affected by the Eastland Complex Fire — the series of wildfires along I-20 west of Fort Worth that grew to nearly 55,000 acres.
The program will provide low interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters and businesses in affected communities. Those communities include Brown, Callahan, Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Palo Pinto, Shackelford, and Stephens.
"Thank you to the U.S. Small Business Administration for providing this much-needed financial assistance to communities affected by the Eastland Complex Fire,” Abbott said in a statement. “The State of Texas will continue to work alongside our federal partners to ensure Texans have access to the best resources and support they need as they rebuild and recover from this fire.”
Applicants can apply online. Starting Tuesday at 1 p.m., SBA representatives will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Eastland to address questions about the disaster loan program, explain the application process and assist in completing applications.
The announcement came just before Abbott declared May 2-6 Small Business Week in Texas.
"Already home to three million small businesses that employ nearly half of the Texas workforce, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs have the freedom to aspire, grow and prosper,” Abbott said in a release.
