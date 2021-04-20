Early voting in local elections began Monday and continues through Tuesday, April 27. Election day is Saturday, May 1 and is the last day to receive ballots by mail.
Four of the county’s districts, Palestine, Westwood, Elkhart, and Frankston, are hosting May city elections. The county’s other school districts will hold elections in November.
Palestine Independent School District is holding a joint election with the City of Palestine at the Anderson County Elections Office. Eligible registered voters can place their ballots in the early election at the Courthouse Annex at 703 N. Mallard St. Residents of Palestine can also cast early votes for the city council election.
In the race for PISD Board of Trustees, two candidates are vying for the Place 2 seat and one is running unopposed for Place 1.
Dr. Michael Garcia is challenging incumbent Brandon Sheeley for Place 2. Dr. Garcia is a physician at Palestine Regional Medical Center, while Sheeley is director of Cherokee County Community Supervision and Corrections Department. Incumbent Dyna Tutt is running unopposed for School Board Place 1.
Elkhart voters will select school board candidates for four positions, though only two are contested.
Nichole Marsh and Stephen Ham are running for Position 2. Tate Molandez and Aimee Quick Johnson are vying to serve in Position 3. Winners of these elections will serve only one year because both positions have unexpired terms.
Two unopposed candidates on the ballot for full three year terms are Chad Steely for Position 6 and Charles McShan for Position 7.
Elkhart city council elections have been canceled, as candidates are running unopposed.
Early voting for the Elkhart Independent School District board of trustees will be held at the Elkhart ISD Administration Office, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays at 301 E. Parker St. On election day, polling is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 424 W. Parker St.,
Early and regular voting in the Frankston Independent School District school board elections also occurs through April 27 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 at the Frankston Courthouse Annex, 320 S. Commerce St.
Of four Frankston ISD school board positions up for renewal, only two are contested. Sheila J. Smith is challenging incumbent Bob Whitehurst for Place 1. J.R. Newman and Christopher Morton are vying for the Place 4 seat held by incumbent Tim Brumley.
The two uncontested seats are Place 3 held by incumbent Junior Mascorro and Place 5 held by incumbent Brian Merritt.
Westwood Independent School District canceled its school board election in March because incumbents in Place 1 and 4 filed to run but were unopposed. Angela Choate will retain Trustee Position 1 and Leonard Armstrong will retain Trustee Position 4.
For information about elections in Anderson County, visit www.co.anderson.tx.us or call 903-723-7438. For information about the Elkhart ISD school board election, call the administration office at 903-764-8546.
