Palestine Independent School District is being proactive to educate its student body on the dangers of fentanyl.
Last week, the district hosted a community awareness program open to not only to its students, but to the entire community and surrounding area.
“This was a proactive stance taken by our district in order to educate students and parents about the dangers of fentanyl,” Superintendent Jason Marshall said. “We conducted these assemblies last week out of pure concern and love for students and community. We appreciate everyone who participated in the meetings.”
PISD asked the Palestine Police Department to participate in the program to bring awareness to the students and community on the dangers of drug abuse, particularly fentanyl.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, fentanyl is an opioid, traditionally used for pain management.
“What makes fentanyl so dangerous is that it is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine,” Harcrow said “This stuff gets out into the streets and people have no idea how potent and dangerous it is. It’s especially important that we educate our youth in the dangers of not just this drug, but all of them.”
Harcrow said Palestine has lost two young people to fentanyl overdoes in the last two years.
Fentanyl continues to be a growing problem across the United States where it's widely available and overdose fatality rates are high.
Gov. Greg Abbott held a round table discussion in Fort Worth Tuesday to bring awareness to the drug that continues to lead to an increased rate of poisonings and overdoses.
“Over the past year just in Texas alone, there's been more than 1,300 people who lost their lives because of fentanyl,” Abbott said. “People need to grasp how deadly that is and how it's affecting people across the country.”
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl reports increased by 1,711% between 2014 and 2019. It is also the leading cause of death in the U.S. for those ages 18 to 45, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
“Most of fentanyl comes from China through Mexico brought across the border by cartels [and] is infiltrating our communities, our families, our schools,” Abbott said.
Local law enforcement officials who also attended the event pleaded with Texans to help them in the fight against the epidemic.
According to the DEA, four out of 10 pills tested for fentanyl contain at least 2 milligrams of the drug -- considered a potentially lethal dose.
Abbott has taken a special interest in fentanyl abuse in Texas, using it as one of the reasons for building a wall as well as stationing 10,000 National Guards along the Texas-Mexico border.
In July, Abbott signed a bill into law that enhances the criminal penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl.
And during the event, Abbott promised to work with his staff to bring Drug Induced Homicide Laws before the legislature next session, should he be re-elected in November. A version of the law is on the books in 25 states and establishes criminal liability for individuals who provide controlled substances that result in the death of another.
“Those efforts are needed to make sure that Texas is doing everything we can to prevent deadly fentanyl from coming into our state,” Abbott said.
