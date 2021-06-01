City Lights Theater, formerly known as Schulman Dogwood 6, kicks off its annual Summer Family Film Festival this June.
Every Tuesday, from June 8 through August 10, families can enjoy a movie for $1 per person.
This is a great way for families who may not be able to afford a normal movie admission to enjoy a movie on the big screen, especially with small children or those with disabilities.
City Lights has sponsored this festival for at least six years.
Doors open at 9 a.m.; the show starts at 10 a.m. Seating is limited and there are no reservations.
It is all for a good cause, too.
This year’s proceeds will benefit Blankets & Bears Children’s Fund. Anderson County Blankets and Bears Children’s Fund, a non-profit organization that provides new blankets and stuffed animals to children who have been traumatized or abused, relies on donations to meet the needs of survivors in Anderson County.
City Lights, A Schulman Theater is located at 545 East Palestine Ave.
For more information, log onto https://palestine.citylightstheatres.com.
