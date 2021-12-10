AUSTIN, Texas—After 22 days, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision Friday on two cases that seek to challenge Texas' controversial and restrictive abortion ban, a ruling that allows the cases to continue although justices stopped short of pausing the law altogether.
The court allowed a lawsuit by Texas abortion providers to continue on an 8-1 decision, but did not stop enforcement of Senate Bill 8, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act. Instead, abortion providers will resume seeking to block the act as it progresses through lower courts.
The court did, however, dismiss a separate challenge from the Biden administration. The court determined that the U.S. Department of Justice does not have standing to sue to block the controversial state law.
The law bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. It also enables private people to sue anyone who performs an abortion or helps anyone receive one. The law — signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in May — went into effect Sept. 1.
The two cases focused on procedural questions surrounding its enforcement mechanism that skirts current judicial processes by empower Texas residents to sue anyone who aids or abets an individual who receives an abortion.
The court did not discuss the constitutionality of abortions. Instead, that question went before the court in a Mississippi case on Dec. 1. An opinion on that case has not yet been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.