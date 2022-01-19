AUSTIN — The U.S. Supreme Court appeared to lean in favor of Sen. Ted Cruz as a campaign finance case levied by his campaign went before justices Wednesday.
The lawsuit — filed against the Federal Election Commission — questions federal campaign laws that prohibit winning candidates from using more than $250,000 raised after an election to pay back loans they gave their own campaigns prior to Election Day. Cruz’s campaign seeks to change that.
This particular case looks to address the McCain–Feingold law passed in 2002. Cruz became involved in 2018 when he loaned his campaign $260,000 with the hopes of laying the groundwork to overturn the law, per his legal team.
The FEC claims the law curbs corruption and the appearance of quid pro quo while Ted Cruz’s campaign said it stifles political speech infringing on First Amendment rights. The FEC, which lost the case in the lower courts, appealed the case to the Supreme Court.
“On the merits, the loan repayment limit is constitutional,” said Deputy Solicitor General Malcolm Stewart. “It imposes insubstantial burdens on the financing of electoral campaigns, and it targets a practice that has significant corruptive potential.”
This appeared to get the attention of some of the liberal justices including Justice Elena Kagan who said it concerns her when “contributors repay indebtedness of the candidates so as to make the candidate himself financially better off richer.”
“The thing that to me jumps off the page is that when contributors find a way to put money not in the campaign, but into a candidate's own personal pocket,” she said. “That to me screams quid pro quo corruption.”
Justice Sonia Sotomayor seemed to agree with Kagan, mentioning studies presented to but dismissed by the district courts. In them, she said, they showed a correlation between senators' voting patterns and their post-election contributors.
“I think that's enough to support the sensical thinking—that if money that I give is being used to pay the candidate, the candidate is going to pay more attention to me,” she said. “What more do you need to prove that simple proposition?”
Even so, conservative justices, who hold the majority on the court, appeared to favor Cruz’s stance with Justice Amy Coney Barrett saying the money only replenishes cash loaned, bringing the candidate back to square one.
“This doesn't enrich [Cruz] personally because he's no better off than he was before,” she said. “It's paying alone not lining his pockets.”
Those in favor of removing the law also said it discourages personal campaign contributions. This, they say, in itself is stifling political speech because financial constraints limit campaign messaging.
In particular, Justice Neil Gorsuch said the nature of the law creates a chilling effect, defined as the deterring of free speech due to government laws.
“The choice is to spend [money] without any possibility of getting it back or not spending it at all—and that seems to be therefore a chill on your ability to loan your campaign money,” Gorsuch said.
Justices have until the end of their term in late June to issue an opinion.
