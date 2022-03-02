Updated at 8 a.m. on March 2
AUSTIN — Several statewide races will head to a runoff in May after several candidates did not receive more than 50% of the vote.
Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton is the highest ranking Republican that will face a runoff against current Land Commissioner George P. Bush. The Republican AG position is one of seven statewide positions that will see a runoff in May.
Below are the results for the statewide primaries in contested races as of 8 a.m. on March 2. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
Democrats
Governor:
Beto O’Rourke was a clear leader with 91.29% of the vote Tuesday night. Four other Democratic candidates were running in the race, with O’Rourke’s next closest challenger, Joy Diaz, taking 3.19% of the vote.
Lt. Governor:
Candidate Mike Collier is heading to a runoff after taking 41.76% of the vote. Michelle Beckley, who narrowly took second, had 30.22% of the vote.
Attorney General:
Rochelle Mercedes Garza fell short of receiving more than 50% of the vote, reporting 43.37% Tuesday night. She will compete against Joe Jaworski, who received 19.62% of the vote, for the nomination in May. Jaworski narrowly beat out a third challenger, Lee Merritt, by 3,000 votes.
Comptroller of Public Accounts:
Janet Dudding heads to a runoff against Angel Luis Vega. Dudding received 45.93% of the vote, while Vega took 34.9%.
Commissioner of the General Land Office:
Sandra Grace Martinez and Jay Kleberg head to a runoff in May. Martinez received 32.1% of the vote, while Kleberg took 25.92%.
Commissioner of Agriculture:
Susan Hays beat out Ed Ireson for the nomination. She ended the night with 82.7% of the vote.
Republicans
Governor:
Greg Abbott will head to the November election after receiving 66.52% of the vote. His next two closest challengers — Allen West and Don Huffines — ended the night with 12.27% and 11.86% of the vote, respectively.
Lt. Governor:
Dan Patrick beat out a crowded race for Lt. Governor with 76.5% of the vote. The remaining five candidates received 7% of the vote or less, each.
Attorney General:
Incumbent Ken Paxton will face a runoff in May after he was unable to secure more than 50% of the vote.
It is a close race for his challengers George P. Bush, Eva Guzman and Louie Gohmert, but Bush pulled ahead securing 22.81%, while Guzman and Gohmert hovered around 17%.
Comptroller of Public Accounts:
Incumbent Glenn Hegar takes the Republican nomination for state comptroller after beating out challenger Mark Goloby 81.67% to 18.33%, respectively.
Commissioner of the General Land Office:
While candidate Dawn Buckingham ended the night with a heavy lead, she was unable to secure a majority of the votes. She will face Tim Westley in a runoff.
Buckingham received 41.78% and Westley received 14.81%.
Commissioner of Agriculture:
Incumbent Sid Miller took the Republican nomination for Commissioner of Agriculture. He beat out two other challengers with 58.51% of the vote.
Railroad Commissioner:
Incumbent Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner will head to a runoff. Christian ended the night with 47.15% in favor of party nomination while Stogner had 15.15%.
Stogner narrowly beat out Tom Slocum Jr. for second place, who received 14.33% of the vote.
Supreme Court Justice, Place 9:
Incumbent Evan Young beat out his challenger for the seat. Young took 54.77% of the vote while David Schenck had 45.23%.
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 5:
Incumbent Scott Walker will move to the November ballot after beating out challenger Clint Morgan 56.85% to 43.15%.
