Gainesville police say a Selma couple left their kids at a local hotel while they went to the casino.
Gainesville officers were called late Thursday to the Comfort Inn and Suites along Interstate 35, where they found two unattended children (ages 1 and 2), stated Chief Kevin Phillips in a press release.
“Upon arrival, it was discovered two small children (ages 2 and 1) were in the lobby of the hotel and the parents of the children could not be located. The hotel staff recognized the children and reported they arrived at the hotel with their parents around 3 p.m. Around 9 p.m., the parents were observed leaving the hotel without the children,” Phillips stated.
Officers were finally able to make contact with the father, Arman Makanov, 36, of Selma, Texas, by telephone. He and his wife arrived back at the hotel after 11 p.m. The officers determine that Makanov and his wife had left the children sleeping in their hotel room and went to the casino. Makanov was arrested for Abandon/Endanger Child. The mother of the children was not arrested at this time in order to care for the children.
Anyone with information should call Gainesville police at 940-668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
