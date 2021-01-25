The Senate Redistricting Committee announced Monday, Jan. 25 it will hold a series of regional hearings to solicit testimony from the public about the upcoming redistricting process.
These regional hearings will allow members of the public to testify before the Committee remotely via Zoom video conference.
At 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29 the Committee will hold a hearing specifically tailored to the East Texas region.
“I want to encourage the public to sign up and participate in this process,” said Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville). “Registration is now open to those who would like to testify and it will close 24 hours prior to the start of the hearing. Once registration is closed, witnesses will no longer be able to sign up to testify at that hearing but may sign up for future regional hearings. Although this hearing is focused on East Texas, the committee will hear testimony about any region of the State at any hearing.”
The Lt. Governor appointed Nichols to the Select Committee on Redistricting for the 87 Legislative Session.
He was also named chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, Vice Chair of the Senate Business and Commerce committee, a member of the Senate committees on Criminal Justice, Finance, and Local Government Committee, formerly known as Intergovernmental Relations.
Nichols is well known to East Texas and the State Legislature, serving as Texas Senator to District 3, which covers 19 East Texas counties, including Anderson.
To provide testimony by video conference, witnesses will need access to a computer or other device with an internet connection and audio/video capability, like a smartphone or tablet. If you don't have access to such a device, please visit your local public library.
To sign up to testify at the East Texas regional hearing, please complete the witness registration form online at:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpcumrrzsoG9QaGcXoD0ez7rlNlbfFpHlm.
That address can also be found on the hearing posting on the Senate Committee on Redistricting website.
Witnesses must complete all fields, including the witness affirmation, to register.
After completing this form, witnesses will receive a registration confirmation email with a link to join the video conference and other important information.
On the day of the hearing, participants will need to sign in to the Zoom meeting 30 minutes before it begins via the link that was emailed to them in their confirmation email.
You will be prompted for a password, which is also in the confirmation email.
Once you have entered your passcode, you will be placed in a virtual waiting room where you will remain until it is your turn to testify.
Please watch the hearing livestream at https://senate.texas.gov/events.php to know when it will be your turn to testify.
When it is your turn to testify, the Chair will ask you to state your name and who you represent.
If you're not representing an organization, you are welcome to just say yourself.
Please remember to unmute your microphone before you begin speaking.
If you'd like to sign up for any other day to testify, please go to the Senate Redistricting Committee website and use the links in the hearing postings.
“We look forward to hearing from East Texans about this process and throughout this process,” Nichols said. “If you have any further questions about how to sign up to testify or the Redistricting process in general, please feel free to contact our office.”
The number to Nichols’ Austin Office is 512-463-0103.
