Senior blankets and socks drive underway

If you have ever wanted to witness someone truly emotionally attached to their charitable efforts, ask Ernie Williams, owner of Ernie Williams Insurance Agency, about helping nursing home residents during Christmas.
“These people are such a blessing to be around,” Williams said. “But many of them are left with little hope. They may not see their families, and sometimes ours is the only face they see.”
Williams’ program of collecting warm socks and blankets for seniors living in skilled nursing facilities began two years ago in Palestine but has been going for eight years in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“It started while I was attending church in the Pleasant Grove community of Dallas,” Williams said. “It’s largely an underprivileged area and there were a lot of senior citizens in attendance who wanted to be useful and active. We started a program called P.U.S.H., which stands for Pray Until Something Happens, and it allowed those seniors to connect with residents in facilities.”
And the rest, as they say, is history.
The program has been a smashing success, but Williams realized that the joy brought by delivering the donated items is something those seniors need all year long and not just at Christmas.
“We go once a month now,” Williams said. “We bring snacks and a few other things, but the visit seems to mean the most to them. We also ask our youth to write letters to them. They love reading the letters or having them read to them, and I think it means a lot to the youth as well.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the drive can bring new blankets, socks or stuffed animals to the Ernie Williams Agency located at 411 W. Palestine Ave.
For more information call 903-480-9003.
