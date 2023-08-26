Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 105F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.