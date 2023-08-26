The Gallery at Redlands is hosting glassmith Deborah Walston as its feature artist for the September Art Walk.
Walston, a native of Palestine is a graduate of Westwood High School and Tyler Junior College. She holds an Associate Degree in Fashion Merchandising. She has worked in state government and for private corporations, primarily in the areas of computer training and development.
Walston founded her own company, Transformations by Design, in Austin through which she assisted individuals and corporate groups in improving their image and presentation skills. She has also worked for national home builders, winning awards in sales in Austin and Chicago.
“On a day off from selling homes I visited Wimberley Glassworks to watch a glassblowing demonstration,” Walston said. “I absolutely fell in love with the art.”
After moving to Chicago, Walston’s husband encouraged her to take glassblowing lessons. She connected with Matt Kwilas of Prodigy Glassworks and began a five-year study, cultivating her love of glassblowing. She also attended a week-long camp at the renowned Oxbow School of Art in Michigan, continuing her studies of the medium.
“I had the honor of meeting and visiting with Lino Tagliapietra, a renowned Italian glass artists originally from Venice,” Walston said. “It is one of the highlights of my experiences in the hot glass world.”
For the September Art Walk, local fine art will be on display from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 throughout historic downtown Palestine.
Art Walks are scheduled for the first Saturday of each month through December each year. There is no charge to visit and view the displays and meet the artists. Maps for the Art Walk are available at the Redlands Hotel, located at 400 N. Queen Street.
Live music will also be featured at Wells Creek Crossing as Pop Jones & friends take the stage. Jones is an East Texas-based singer/songwriter and is a staple of the local music scene.
With a motto of “Art is happening in Palestine,” the Dogwood Arts Council is a non-profit organization based in Palestine. Its goal is to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing art.
For more information about The Gallery at Redlands call 817-821-8702 or visit www.galleryredlands.com. For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Arts Council, call 903-922-5794 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
