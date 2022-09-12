Paddy Pimblett is a 27-year-old mixed martial artist from Liverpool, England who competes in the UFC. Last month he scored his 19th career victory with a submission win at London’s O2 Arena. The victory was impressive, but Pimblett will likely be remembered more for his words during the post-fight interview.
"I woke up on Friday morning at 4 a.m. to a message that one of my friends back home had killed themselves," Pimblett said. "This is five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky lad, that’s for you."
Pimblett then went into a tearful plea.
"There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk," he added. "Listen, if you’re a man, and you’ve got weight on your shoulders, and if you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone. Speak to anyone. People would rather, I know I rather they cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. Men, start talking."
Pimblett then proceeded to collapse to the canvas, breaking down in tears, finally allowing himself to grieve over the loss of his friend.
While Pimblett’s words were directed toward men, the fact is no one is immune or safe from the circumstances that may lead to suicide. There are an average of 123 suicides each day in this country. Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in America, second leading for ages 25-34 and third leading for ages 15-24. In order to create awareness and strengthen the fight against suicide, the entire month of September is Suicide Prevention Month.
“I think suicide is sort of like cancer was 50 years ago,” said singer Judy Collins. “People don’t want to talk about it, they don’t want to know about it. People are frightened of it, and they don’t understand, when actually these issues are treatable.”
In recent years, society has become more open and receptive to discussions and conversations on suicide. However, there is still a stigma surrounding it and, with suicide rates increasing, it still means that the right help is not reaching people on time, and there is still a long way to go. Suicide is one of the fastest-growing epidemics around the world with approximately 44,000 people in the U.S. alone committing suicide each year.
Anderson Cherokee Community Enrichment Services Mental Health Case Manager Lauren Jones said the reality of suicide is closer to home than many people think.
“Suicide is still a taboo subject in our community,” Jones said. “There are a lot of misconceptions about it, and I can certainly empathize with those whose religious convictions leave them feeling conflicted. But the reality is there are many people right here in Palestine who struggle with thoughts of suicide every single day. The people I talk to every day who struggle with suicidal thoughts are likely your friends, your parents, your coworkers, your neighbors and even your children.”
ACCESS focuses on suicide education and prevention at the local level and is an excellent resource for the community.
“ACCESS has a committee of team members dedicated to suicide prevention called S.P.A.R.K. which stands for Suicide Prevention through Awareness, Readiness, and Knowledge,” Jones said. “We meet regularly to discuss ways in which we can spread awareness and connect with local schools, healthcare professionals and veteran organizations. Our mission is to help ‘spark’ a conversation and be a light in the darkness for those seeking help.”
ACCESS will host a suicide prevention and awareness event from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Palestine High School auditorium. The event will feature guest speakers, a Q&A panel and a screening of the documentary Suicide: The Ripple Effect.
“The ultimate goal of this event is to not only spread awareness but to also provide resources for those who are struggling or want to learn how they can help someone who is suicidal,” Jones said.
If you or a loved one are having thoughts of suicide, call the ACCESS Crisis Line at 800-621-1693 or the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.