Preschool story time returns to Palestine Public Library this month under the guidance of Programming Director Barbara Watson. The traditional story time with picture books, crafts and more resumes this month at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday mornings.
An additional story time at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays features easy reader chapter books for kindergarten and first grade students. Watson plans to read the stories while the children sit and listen so they can enjoy hearing the story. No crafts or activities are offered. The first featured book is an easy reader titled Good Night, Get Well by Shelly Moore Thomas.
Watson said the purpose of the new story time is to introduce beginners to books they may be able to read independently in a few months.
“A lot of our little kiddos all started school and so the moms are kind of missing the story time ritual, so that’s what we’re doing,” Watson said. “We’re going to see how this goes; there’s no craft involved. There’s just me reading a longer story.”
The first Wednesday preschool story time features the picture books Ducks on the Road and Mustache Baby. Activities include counting ducks provided by the library and making small mustaches.
Story time with a reading of the picture book Z is for Moose and a craft called “M is for Moose” are planned for Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15, so story time on Sept. 21 and 28 will commemorate it with bilingual story time events.
On Sept. 21, Palestine City Manager Teresa Herrera reads Book Fiesta and Colors and Colors in English and Spanish. Children make maracas as a craft.
On Sept. 28 the featured picture book is Llama Llama Loves to Read followed by a paper flowers craft.
Watson started working at the Palestine Public Library last year as a library aid and completed a master’s degree in library science at San Jose State University a few months later. She had previous experience as a children’s librarian in the Los Angeles area, where her family lived until they moved to Anderson County a year ago.
For information about the Palestine Public Library call 903-729-4121 or visit online at www.youseemore.com/palestine/
