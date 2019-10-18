A story on Friday's front page, “Cruelty case wrapping up,” contained two errors. Michael and Francis Dear of Anderson County were not convicted of animal cruelty. Last month, in the court of Judge Gary Thomas, they were found responsible for cruel treatment of their livestock. Thomas ordered them to pay housing and vet fees for the seized animals, as well as court costs. The court order divested the Dears of ownership of the remaining animals. The Dears appealed that court order. Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell will decide whether to prosecute the case as a criminal matter. Also, the number of dead animals (horses and cows) was 31, Mitchell said. They died of dehydration.
