The National Weather Service in Fort Worth expects scattered storms to develop during the day Thursday, ahead of an approaching cold front.
According to the NWS, some of these storms could become severe. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and large hail are all possible hazards tomorrow afternoon and evening.
This line of storms will push east, impacting East Texas during the evening hours when the greatest threat for severe weather will occur.
Stay weather aware and have multiple, reliable methods to receive warnings on Thursday. Know where to shelter before a warning is issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.