For the fifth year, Tri-County Meals on Wheels is participating in Subaru’s “Share the Love” event.
Through Monday, Jan. 4, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities through its “Share the Love” event. Meals on Wheels is one of four national participating charities and has been since the inception of this event 13 years ago. Subaru also provides a vehicle for a one day collection of non-perishable items for a “Fill the Trunk” event.
“We are asking everyone to help us support our seniors by participating in the “Fill a Trunk” event at one of our three locations, Palestine, Henderson or Jacksonville,” said Lois Durrant. Palestine Senior Citizen Center development director.. “We accept all non-perishable items and are available to pick up items if you are unable to deliver to the MOW locations.”
According to Durrant, one in four seniors lives alone in isolation and one in seven seniors might not know where their next meal is coming from.
“This is unacceptable, which is why Tri-County Meals on Wheels, serving Palestine, Jacksonville and Henderson, provides nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks to senior so Anderson, Cherokee and Rusk counties,” Durrant said. “This vital support keeps seniors in their own homes, where they want to be.”
With 92 volunteers, Tri-County Meals on Wheels has served 460,000 meals, covering over 88,400 miles since 2018.
Subaru supports MOW and their efforts to keep our senior citizens independent and healthy.
Tri-County Meals on Wheels is incredibly grateful to Jeremy Jones, Executive Manager of Peltier Subaru in Tyler for supporting MOW and agreeing to provide a Subaru from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9. at the Palestine, Henderson and Jacksonville MOW locations for the “Fill the Trunk” and Subaru “Share the Love” event.
Durrant ask that locals donate personal care items like powder, soap, socks, lap blankets, toiletries, and snack items for the “Fill the Trunk” collections.
“The items we collect will be distributed among our homebound clients as Christmas gifts,” Durrant said. “For many of them, this is all they will receive for a gift this holiday season.”
Last year’s “Fill the Trunk” collection was very successful, Durrant hopes this year they can top it.
