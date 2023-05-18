Blacktop Mojo’s Matt & Catt, also known as lead singer Matt James and bassist Matt Curtis, will take the Shelton Gin stage from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20, bringing a stripped-down version of the band’s signature rock/grunge/metal offerings home to Palestine.
“Come hang out with me and Catt this Saturday at the Shelton Gin,” said James in a video posted to the band’s Facebook page. “Tickets are only 15 bucks, first come first served, so come out and have a drink with us.”
The band has been in the studio in recent weeks putting together its fifth album. Look for Blacktop Mojo’s forthcoming new self-titled album soon.
While the band has several dates booked through August around Texas, Saturday night will be one for the home crowd as the Palestine natives make an always anticipated return to their roots.
For more information visit www.blacktopmojo.com or follow the band on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.
