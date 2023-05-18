Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Alto affecting Trinity, Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment near the river to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river should continue to recede through the weekend. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&